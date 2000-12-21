Ricky Still Hurtin'

Saints running back Ricky Williams could be done for the season after suffering a setback during Wednesday's morning practice.

"It's more likely than not that Ricky will not play again this season," Saints coach Jim Haslett said Wednesday. "If we're playing next week, I wouldn't count on it at all."

Haslett said Monday that Williams was experiencing tendinitis and that he did not expect him to play against the Rams. Haslett's expectations were confirmed Wednesday when Williams experienced pain during the team's morning walk-through.

Williams, who broke his right ankle Nov. 12 against the Panthers, had been making progress and was hopeful of playing in the Saints' regular-season finale against St. Louis. Williams was not at the Wednesday afternoon practice session and could not be reached for comment.

Haslett and Williams had expressed optimism last week that Williams would be able to play against the Rams after Williams received a positive report on the ankle.