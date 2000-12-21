Sen. Lott Talks About 2001 Issues

Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott made his 28th consecutive December speech to the Biloxi Morning Call Coffee Club. His opening comment joked about the 37 days it took to elect a president.

"As difficult as it has been," the senator said, "it could have been worse."

Worse for the republican Lott would have been an Al Gore victory. Instead, for the first time since Lott became majority leader, republicans also control the House and the White House. Lott knows that he has his "wish and your prayer. Now you have to work together to make the system work."

Lott told chamber members that the best way an evenly split senate and a republican president can make the system work is to start slow. He'd like President-elect Bush's agenda to concentrate on education, health, social security, energy, taxes, and an important South Mississippi issue -- the military.

"Our military strength and the needs or our men and women in service around the world must be addressed better than we've done it in recent years," Sen. Lott said.

The Senator praised Mississippi for putting together a $295 million incentive package that lured Nissan's new automotive plant to the state.

"That's the solution to all of our problems in Mississippi," Sen. Lott said. "More jobs. Better paying jobs. Then we'll have more money for education, more money for roads."

Federal money is something the Senate Majority Leader said he'll continue to make available, so Mississippi can go after more companies like Nissan. Lott said, "I'm going to try to make sure that we do what is the best for the future of our children and our grandchildren. And by the way, while I'm at it, I'm going to have a little fun."

Senator Lott announced today that his Capitol Hill fun will not include future appearances with the Singing Senators. The quartet had to break up when Senator John Ashcroft lost his re-election bid.

by Brad Kessie