On The Web: Searching For A White Christmas

(Cyberspace-AP) -- Sure, anyone can dream of a white Christmas. But how many people would actually SURF for one?

A couple of sites operated by the government weather experts at NOAA actually provide information on which areas are most likely to have snow on the ground come Monday. The report contains maps and tables showing the likelihood of snow up to one inch in depth on Christmas morning, as well as the probabilities for higher accumulations.

Keep in mind, though, the probabilities listed on the site are based on long-term climatology -- not on current weather patterns.

On the Net:

http://www.ssd.noaa.gov/SSD/ML/realtime.html

http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov