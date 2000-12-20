Second Kidnapper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged with taking a 22-month-old child in October will stand trial on Feb. 5.

32-year-old Brian McCulley pleaded not guilty today to federal kidnapping charges. He and his ex-wife, Ulanda McCulley are accused of taking little Emily Propps from her parents in Ocean Springs.

The couple took the child to Texas, where FBI agents say the McCulley's to use the child to panhandle money from truckers.

Ulanda McCulley pleaded not guilty to kidnapping charges last week. She will also be tried on Feb. 5.