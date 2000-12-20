New Orleans Saints Super Season Continues With High Expectations

The New Orleans Saints are in the hunt. They have as good a chance at claiming the Super Bowl as any team in the playoff picture...one that will clear up following Sunday's final regular season games. Coach Jim Haslett's Saints can claim a first round bye and home field advantage for the entire playoffs by beating St. Louis on Sunday and if the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants both lose.

The acquisition of key players like quarterback Aaron Brooks and wide receiver Joe Horn have made a big big impact in helping the Saints reel-off a 10 and 5 record and the NFC West Division Title. Horn has snagged 89 catches for 12-hundred-80 yards and 7 touchdowns. His receptions and yards receiving established new single season Saints records.

Horn says, "We pulled together and we believe in each other. Everybody else is talking about Ricky's down,, Jeff's out, there's no way they can win games without them. That tells you a lot about having heart. Whether you're fishing, golfing or playing football. As long as the team is together and you work hard in practice every day, it's hard to beat a team like that."

The Saints are hungry... not only wanting a playoff victory... they want a Super Bowl ring. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl Champion St. Louis Rams need some help for them to even crack the playoffs. First of all, they must beat the Saints on Sunday and to defending their title in the playoffs would need Chicago to upend the Detroit Lions. It was announced today that former Pascagoula High and Florida Gators standout, Shane Matthews will receiving the starting nod for the Bears.

By A.J. Giardina