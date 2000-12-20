Coldest Weather Of 2000 Freezes Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coldest Weather Of 2000 Freezes Coast

A Popps Ferry Road work crew arrived at its rather frigid construction site at 7:00 a.m.  "It was probably about 20 degrees," construction worker Charles Beck said.  "It was cold enough to build a fire and try to stay warm."

At 10:00 a.m., the fire still flickered. But it could only provide the chilled workers temporary relief. That's why Milton Cuevas wore two pairs of long johns to the construction site.

"Hey it's cold," he said.  Then he described what else he wore.  "Two pair of socks, two shirts, jacket, gloves, two pair of gloves."

At the same time the construction guys showed up for work, the temperature reached an all time low for December 20th. So how cold is 21 degrees? It's cold enough to turn puddles into ice. And cold enough to make plenty of people feel just a bit uncomfortable.

Just ask Karen Baird.  "I've lived here all my life," the Jackson County resident said, "and this is considered blizzard weather for me. I don't go out in the cold."

Karen Baird only braved today's cold weather because her friend wanted to sell holley at the D'Iberville Farmers Market. Freezing temperatures kept other vendors at home.

Over in Gulfport, Ernest Mitchell had virtually no way to protect himself from the bone chilling cold. He stood on cold, steel scaffolding, on top of Gulfport's tallest building, helping take apart paint supports.

"Oh it's pretty cold up there," Mitchell said as soon as he came down from the scaffolding.  "The air and everything go to freezing up on your hands. You've got to keep covered up up there."

Eighteen stories below, the Hectors took a morning walk along a breezy Highway 90. Heavy jackets, gloves, and hoods were a must, even for an Ohio couple that used to this sort of cold weather.

by Brad Kessie

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly