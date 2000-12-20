Bishops Call For New State Flag

The bishops of the Catholic, Episcopal and United Methodist churches in Mississippi are calling for racial healing and believe removing the confederate emblem from our state flag will help.

The bishops held a press conference in Jackson Tuesday morning asking all congregations and citizens to support the new flag design proposed by the Flag Advisory Commission.

"Whatever symbols we use to represent us should reflect the identities, aspirations and hopes of all the people of our great state of Mississippi," said Catholic Diocese William Houck.

Even though the battle flag is a part of our history, the bishops said it is not a sign of who we are now. The men said we need to work together to move forward into this new millennium.

"During this holy season of Advent... we pray that God will grant the people of our state the grace and gift of reconciliation so that we can enter the new millennium with a renewed sense of unity and hope."