Mike McLaughlin Lands On All-USA High School Football Team

The 2000 USA TODAY All-USA high school football team has been released and two players from the State of Mississippi cracked the elite roster. Gautier Gators kicker Mike McLaughlin and Madison Central offensive lineman Chris Spencer.

McLaughlin a 6-1 190 pound senior made 39 of 40 PAT's and 12 of 16 field goal attempts, including five over 40 yards. He also averaged 63.7 yards per kickoff for the Gators of head coach Don Nelson. Mike has been heavily recruited by Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU.

Spencer, a 6-4 305 pound offensive lineman, was a mainstay on the Madison Central offensive line. He's considering Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida State, and Tennessee.

Two players from Louisiana also made the team. West Monroe's Andrew Whitworth, a 6-7 310 pound offensive lineman who helped the Rebels win the "5A" Louisiana State Championship and Marquise Hill a 6-8 305 pound defensive lineman from De La Salle High School in New Orleans. Both young men have committed to LSU.

By A.J. Giardina