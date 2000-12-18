Students Buy Gift Books

A reading program in St. Martin means some less fortunate children will be getting new books for Christmas this year.

Fourth graders from St. Martin Upper Elementary school raised nearly a thousand dollars to buy books for children at the Jackson County children's shelter.

The students went on a shopping spree this morning at "Barnes and Noble" bookstore in Gulfport.

The St. Martin youngsters raised money for the project, based on the number of books they read during the month of November.

They'll gift wrap the new books at school, then deliver the presents just in time for Christmas.