State Electors Choose Bush - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

State Electors Choose Bush

An uneventful moment which is really just a formality, drew more attention today than it ever has. Mississippi's seven members of the electoral college gathered at the State Capitol in Jackson to cast their votes for President of the United States. The electors signed a pledge stating they would vote for the candidate who won the state's popular vote, which was Texas Governor George W. Bush. However state law does not require them to stick with that pledge, but the 2 women and 5 men stayed true to their oath.

Secretary of State, Eric Clark counted the ballots out loud and said with a smile, "after having counted and recounted I determine there are 7 votes for George W. Bush for president." Cheers filled the room at the state capitol. This will be the scene across the nation today. Unofficially, people will be tallying the electoral votes today and George W. Bush is expected to have 271. Vice President, Al Gore should have 268 electoral votes. The ballots will be officially counted on January 6th when Congress meets in a joint session. That session will be presided over by the President of the Senate, Vice President Al Gore.

 Presidential candidates chose their electors before the election. Then, the electors whose candidate wins the most votes, they're used to elect the president. Delbert Hoseman, an elector from Jackson was excited to participate in the process, "It's a relief to be here, it's exciting to be here. You can sense there's a new age coming, a new four years of presence and hopefully a new and better direction for the country." Fellow elector from Marks, Miki Cassidy agreed. "It's just wonderful, of course the last 5 weeks have been incredible but I thought all along that George W. Bush would prevail." Most electors say they were honored to participate in this historical election but are happy it's over.

    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi's musical heritage.

