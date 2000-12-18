Habitat For Humanity Marks A Milestone On The Coast

Harrison County's Habitat for Humanity celebrated an anniversary today on Sunday.

The dedication of a home in north Gulfport is the group's 23rd built by habitat volunteers in the past 13 years. Habitat for Humanity built nine homes this year alone.

The newest habitat house is located in the habitat village in north Gulfport. It's one of about 50 habitat homes that will be built in the area.

Volunteers from St. Thomas Catholic Church helped to build this home with the help of the military.