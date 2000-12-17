Volunteer Fire Department Burglarized - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Volunteer Fire Department Burglarized

The East Central Volunteer Fire Department in Jackson County got an unwelcome surprise when they arrived at the station Sunday morning. That's when firefighters discovered a station door wide open and $70,000 in equipment missing.

Investigators say the burglary occurred some time between 5:00pm Saturday and around 5:30 am Sunday.

The first thing firefighters noticed missing was a brand new Ford F350 pick up truck. The truck along with fire fighting equipment on it are worth about $50,000. The thieves also took other items like oxygen tanks, a generator and even the Jaws of Life.

"Anytime you lose $70,000, yes it's gonna hurt," Chief Corky Tigner said. "We do have other trucks that can take its place, but we're gonna have to have to replace some items that were stolen real fast to better serve this community."

Fire officials say $70,000 is just a preliminary estimate. They are not finished determining all the items that may have been stolen.

If you have any information please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly