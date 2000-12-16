Woman Involved In Murder Of Trooper Will Stay Behind Bars

A woman serving a life sentence for killing a state trooper in Harrison County has been denied parole.

Anita Kresic met with the Parole Board earlier this week. The board said it would review Kresic's case again in five years.

The 41-year-old woman has served nearly 13 years for the 1987 shooting of trooper David Bruce Ladner. Ladner had stopped Kresic and Tracey Allen Hansen on I-10 in Harrison County.

Hansen pulled the trigger, and he is currently on death row.