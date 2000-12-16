E.Coli Scare Apparently Over in Jackson County

The scare over E. coli in Jackson County is apparently over, but that doesn't mean you should let your guard down.

A 16-month-old Jackson County boy died from the bacteria and several other people became ill.

State health officials say there have been no new cases reported since the death of the toddler last month. Officials never found the cause of the contamination.

The Health Department says hand washing and cooking meat thoroughly are still the best means of prevention.