Boeing Plant Working At Full Throttle

The Boeing Corporation's new rocket engine assembly facility at Stennis Space Center is turning out the rocket motors as fast as they can put them together.

The company is assembling what's known as the R-68 engine. It's the main propulsion system for the Delta 4 Rocket, Boeing's new expendable launch vehicle.

"The Delta 4 program for Boeing represents the next generation in expendable launch vehicles for the Boeing company," Boeing worker Daniel Barron says. "It's a program we believe is a major part of our future and the future of the world."

Since opening nine months ago, workers have assembled seven R-68 engines at the plant. The company has invested $50 million in the assembly operation and currently employs about 130 people.