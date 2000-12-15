Confession in 12-Year-Old Murder Case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Confession in 12-Year-Old Murder Case

Investigators reopened the case earlier this month when Steve Roman, for some unknown reason, decided to talk from his cell at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Before Gary Mount was murdered, Jackson County Sheriff's Investigators say he had legally changed his name to Erica Renee Mount and was planning to undergo a sex change operation. On the night of July 9, 1988, investigators say Mount spent a few hours inside the old LeBistro nightclub in Biloxi, a club officers say was frequented by gays.

"I believe that was the last place he was seen by friends at LeBistro when he met an unkown male at that time and left," Jackson County Investigator Mick Sears says.

Sears says the person Mount left with was Steve Roman.

Sheriff's records show the two drove in Mount's car to Daisy Vestry Road near the Harrison/Jackson County line. That's where Roman allegedly shot Mount once in the chest.

"He did admit to shooting Erica Renee Mount who he called Roberta back then. It was one of her AKA's, I think Roberta, Candy she went by several, several different aliases," Sears says.

Mount managed to run to a nearby house begging for help. Harrison and Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call and found Mount dead on the ground. The next day Mount's car was found near a cemetary just inside Harrison County.

Officers put together a suspect composite but no one was ever arrested for Mount's murder. In 1989, Steve Roman burglarized and torched a D'Iberville dentist office. He is serving time for those crimes and for kidnapping a woman before being wounded and captured by deputies.

Harrison County investigator Andy Calvanese says he has not doubt Roman killed Gary Mount too.

"It was pretty obvious he knew exactly what happened," Calvanese says.  "He was very, very descriptive as to the scene, type of weapon that was used, the actual firing of the weapon at Mr. Mount and where the bullet struck Mr. Mount."

Officers will talk with Roman again next week to try to find out why he allegedly killed Mount. The new evidence was presented to the Jackson County Grand Jury Thursday.  If an indictment is returned, it will be for murder charges.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly