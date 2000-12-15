Traffic Light Taken Down And Residents Are Upset - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic Light Taken Down And Residents Are Upset

Traffic on highway 90 in Moss Point stays pretty heavy. Now, there's one less traffic light on the roadway, and that has residents worried.

"We can't do without that light out here," Moss Point resident William C. Stork says.  "They're going to have to come back out here and put that light back up."

He's not the only one who feels that way.

"It's just so dangerous there, and we have several wrecks that's happened there even with the red light," Moss Point resident Donald Gregory says.

The light at the intersection of highway 90 and Kreole Avenue came down Wednesday. An engineer with the Department of Transportation told WLOX News that it's rare that a stop light is removed.  But he says a traffic survey found the intersection's not busy enough to need a light.

Complaints prompted a second survey of traffic patterns, and MDOT says it actually found decrease of cars using Kreole Avenue and the other side streets around Highway 90. But the people who drive these roads everyday disagree.

"The people that live here, Ingalls, trains, it's going to be a mess," Ingalls worker Timothy Adams says. "People are trying to beat the traffic to get out, and somebody's going to get killed."

MDOT is looking into other options for traffic control at Kreole and Highway 90. Until they are in place, drivers say they will have to deal with added danger.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly