Radio Personality Collecting Christmas Bikes

He endures sleepless nights, strange looks and honking horns.

But a coast radio personality says it's all worth it.

K-99's Kip Gregory is living in a camper trailer, hoisted 50 feet high in the front yard of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

He's not coming down until he collects 699 new bicycles for the Salvation Army.

This is the fourth year he's taken part in the holiday promotion. Gregory is confident he'll meet the goal.

He hopes to be coming down from his perch sometime this weekend.