Four New Orleans Saints Have Earned Their Way To The Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints have enjoyed a banner season thus far ripping off 9 wins in 14 games with two regular season games left on the 2000 slate. Coach Jim Haslett's Saints entertain the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in the Superdome followed by the St. Louis Rams in the Superdome on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday the Saints success was recognized when four players were named to the Pro Bowl team. Offensive lineman William Roaf made the elite team for the 7th time in his NFL career. Two defensive linemen made the team, La'Roi Glover and Joe Johnson. Linebacker Keith Mitchell was named on the Pro Bowl reserve unit.

By A.J. Giardina