Pride Abounds At Ingalls - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pride Abounds At Ingalls

A wounded and severely damaged USS Cole is back where she originated. Ingalls employee Larry White said watching the ship arrive touched him. The Aegis Destroyer made its way into the Mississippi Sound and eventually into dock riding on top of the heavy lift ship the Blue Marlin. As the Cole arrived there were mixed emotions and the overwhelming emotion winning over at Ingalls is pride. Every worker we talked to at some point in the conversation mentioned that the USS Cole is in good hands now, and they're taking this job of repairing the ship very seriously.

Tony Mitchell is a labor supervisor at Ingalls, and he says he saw an emotional moment when the ship came over the horizon.

"Seeing the ship come in and people was out there just praising it and blessing the ship from people that died on there and everything, so it was pretty exciting in a way and in a way it was sad."

Meanwhile, an electrician at the shipyard says, "There was a lot of people standing around watching it, and I think there was a lot of pride, we built the ship, and a lot of people want to see it get built and get back out to sea."

It's not going to be an easy job though, and the folks who work at Ingalls know that. Every ship at Ingalls is built one at a time, and it's with freedom in mind. A lot of time, sweat, and pride will go into getting the Destroyer back out into the fleet.

Tony Mitchell says, "It's just a lot more than what everybody thinks it is, just go on and fix it and work it.  It's going to take a lot of teamwork to pull together and just get the ship back out on the water and back together."

Another employee says, "I don't know who's going to get to work on it, but there will probably be a lot of pride taken in getting it back together and getting it back out to sea."

The October bombing of the USS Cole killed 17 American sailors, and wounded 39 others.  Now the men and women at Ingalls want to help heal this tragedy.

Jerry White says, "I'm going to do everything I can do to get it done as quick as possible, I hate that it happened, I want to do something about it."

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly