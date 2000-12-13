Christmas Recipes From The 4:30 Show - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Christmas Recipes From The 4:30 Show

   

 

CHRISTMAS MOUSE COOKIES

  • 1 pkg. Double Stuffed Cream-Filled Chocolate Cookies
  • 1 jar of maraschino cherries with stems
  • squares of chocolate bark
  • decorating gel (icing)
  • sliced almonds
  • chocolate kisses

Unscrew the cookies in half to expose the cream stuffing, and place the open cookie wafer side down. Melt the chocolate bark in small dish and dip cherries to coat. Place a chocolate-covered cherry on the opened cookie to form the mouse's body and tail. Unwrap a chocolate kiss and place the flat edge next to the cherry to form the mouse's head. Two slivered almonds are used for the mouse's ears. Finally, use the gel to form eyes and nose. Enjoy!

 


CHOCOLATE COOKIE MIX IN A JAR

  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 1/4 cup cocoa
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Here's a great recipe that also makes for a neat gift. Combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a 1 quart wide-mouth canning jar, layer dark brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, chopped pecans, and then chocolate chips. Pack fit.  

Here are the instructions to attach to the jar:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Empty cookie mix into large mixing bowl. Thoroughly blend mixture with hands. Add ¾ cup softened butter or margarine, 1 egg slightly beaten, and 1 tsp. vanilla. Mix until all is blended. The dough is sticky; you will need to finish mixing with hands.

Shape into walnut size balls and place 2" apart on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes. Cool 5 minutes on baking sheet. Remove to racks to finish cooling.

Makes 3-dozen cookies.

