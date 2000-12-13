Christmas Recipes From The 4:30 Show

Here's a great recipe that also makes for a neat gift. Combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a 1 quart wide-mouth canning jar, layer dark brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, chopped pecans, and then chocolate chips. Pack fit.

Here are the instructions to attach to the jar:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Empty cookie mix into large mixing bowl. Thoroughly blend mixture with hands. Add ¾ cup softened butter or margarine, 1 egg slightly beaten, and 1 tsp. vanilla. Mix until all is blended. The dough is sticky; you will need to finish mixing with hands.

Shape into walnut size balls and place 2" apart on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes. Cool 5 minutes on baking sheet. Remove to racks to finish cooling.