Citizens Seek Vehicle Restrictions

Rules regarding motorized vehicles are already in place in some federally-protected areas, like Davis Bayou in the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Hancock County citizens want the Department of Marine Resources, to adopt similar restrictions. They say air-boats are noisy, and damage the marshland around their homes.

"Our feeling is they not only invade the area they destroy vegetation and disturb tranquility of the area," Paul Williams said.

"We don't wanna restrict them from the waterways," Jan Boyd of the Department of Marine Resources said. "We just wanna restrict them from state-owned properties because of the scarring. The scarring in the marsh takes forever to heal."

On Wednesday, Marine Resources Commissioners voted to advertise next week for a public hearing, regarding the proposed restrictions.