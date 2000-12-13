Officer's Brave Efforts Cited

Last December, officer John Doucet rescued a man whose car went over the Ocean Springs/Biloxi bridge. The man was in the water about half an hour, and suffered from hypothermia. As a member of the police department's dive rescue team, Doucet pulled the victim out of the water.

For those efforts, Doucet won the Coast Crime Commission and WLOX "Officer of the Quarter Award."

Doucet doesn't think he did anything out of the ordinary to save the man.

"I feel like it was part of my job," Doucet says. "It was a pleasure being able to use things I've been trained in and like doing to help this individual and save his life. I don't think it was any kind of heroism or anything like that, it's just part of my job."

As the officer of the quarter, Doucet qualifies as a finalist for the officer of the year award, which will be handed out in May.