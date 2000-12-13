Successful New Orleans Saints Trying To Overcome Homefield Woes

The New Orleans Saints have been one of the surprise teams in the NFL... running off 9 wins and 5 losses... sharing the NFC West Division lead with the defending Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams. A win over the Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday in the Superdome would clinch a playoff slot for New Orleans.

Coach Jim Haslett has filled in the gaps. When key personnel hit the sidelines out with injuries.. other players have come in.. helping the Saints continue their winning ways.

Second year quarterback Aaron Brooks has been a pleasant surprise... using his running ability to make something out of nothing happen. Veteran Andrew Glover a 6 foot 6 252 pound tight end has made some crucial catches.. 18 receptions for 252 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With two regular season games remaining... Atlanta this coming Sunday and the Rams on Christmas Eve.. you might be thinking positive.. since both games will be played in the Superdome. However, the 9 and 5 Saints have posted only 2 wins and 4 losses on the home turf this season.

What's the problem? Glover says, "Hasn't happened for us at home. We go out and play hard and have played some good teams at home this year. We're going to have to learn how to win in the Superdome and use the crowd to our advantage."

The Saints have become the most improved football team in the NFL when you consider they went from 3 and 13 last season to 9 and 5 this season. Seven of those 9 wins were posted on the road against one road loss.

The Saints have overcome numerous injuries and now they must overcome the home field woes.

By A.J Giardina