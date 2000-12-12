Maxfield Receives Approval From Pearl River Community College Board - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Maxfield Receives Approval From Pearl River Community College Board

Scott Maxfield, the 1999 junior college Offensive Coordinator of the Year, is officially Pearl River Community College's new head football coach. The 40-year-old Maxfield received unanimous approval by the PRCC's 16-member Board of Trustees Tuesday at its December meeting to succeed the late Keith Daniels. Daniels, who led the Wildcat program since the spring of 1995, died October 2 of a brain hemorrhage five games into the 2000 season.

During his time at Northwest Mississippi, the Rangers were an offensive powerhouse, establishing several national records. In 1999, the Rangers were 11 and 1, winning the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College State Championship. The Ranger offense finished Number 1 in the nation with an average of 42.2 points per game. In 2000, Northwest compiled a perfect 10 and 0 season with an average of 55.9 points a game, running a no huddle offense.

Maxfield served as offensive coordinator under long-time head coach Bobby Franklin at Northwest Mississippi the past five years. Maxfield said, "He gave me my first job in 1986 and it's been an educational experience ever since. I'm ready to get started. The key to success is good recruiting and we're ready to start the process of bringing in the athletes that will put Pearl River back on top."

By A.J. Giardina

  Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT
    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

  3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:43:46 GMT
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
  Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:13:14 GMT
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
