Maxfield Receives Approval From Pearl River Community College Board

Scott Maxfield, the 1999 junior college Offensive Coordinator of the Year, is officially Pearl River Community College's new head football coach. The 40-year-old Maxfield received unanimous approval by the PRCC's 16-member Board of Trustees Tuesday at its December meeting to succeed the late Keith Daniels. Daniels, who led the Wildcat program since the spring of 1995, died October 2 of a brain hemorrhage five games into the 2000 season.

During his time at Northwest Mississippi, the Rangers were an offensive powerhouse, establishing several national records. In 1999, the Rangers were 11 and 1, winning the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College State Championship. The Ranger offense finished Number 1 in the nation with an average of 42.2 points per game. In 2000, Northwest compiled a perfect 10 and 0 season with an average of 55.9 points a game, running a no huddle offense.

Maxfield served as offensive coordinator under long-time head coach Bobby Franklin at Northwest Mississippi the past five years. Maxfield said, "He gave me my first job in 1986 and it's been an educational experience ever since. I'm ready to get started. The key to success is good recruiting and we're ready to start the process of bringing in the athletes that will put Pearl River back on top."

By A.J. Giardina