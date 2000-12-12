Southern Miss Getting Prepared Physically And Mentally for TCU - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss Getting Prepared Physically And Mentally for TCU

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are taking final exams, but still practicing about an hour to an hour and a-half each day for the Mobile Alabama Bowl on December 20th facing 13th ranked TCU.

Coach Jeff Bower will be the first to admit that he wasn't happy by the way his 7 and 4 Golden Eagles closed out the season losing 3 of their last 4 games.

However, his defense played solid from start to finish ending the regular season ranked as the nation's number two defense... behind... you guessed who... TCU.

It was the Golden Eagles offense that stumbled along the way... inconsistent. Coach Bower says his players should be ready for the Horned Frogs come December 20th saying, "Our players have to be accountable too. They've got to prepare and get themselves ready to go and have great concentration and get ready for this bowl game. I think if we do those things and have good practices I think we'll be in the game fighting for a big win."

Texas Christian has been rated 7 point favorites over the Golden Eagles and that Southern Miss defense tackles the nation's top running back in Ladanian Tomlinson. He gobbled up 2,158 yards, the 4th highest total in NCAA history with 22 touchdowns.

By A.J. Giardina

