A New Nurses Lab Opens At William Carey

William Carey College upgraded its Gulfport nursing program. Administrators cut a ribbon, and officially opened the school's new nursing skills lab.

The lab is set up, to look just like a hospital room. It's designed to give nursing students practical, hands-on experience, that should help them once they graduate. According to the director of nursing Dr. Janet Williams, "It improves quality. It also protects safety. And it's something that the students are able to work in a real life-like environment in all the things they have to do to learn to become a practicing nurse."

William Carey's school of nursing has 87 coast students. They'll start using the new lab in February.