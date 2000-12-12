Mississippi ranks second in the nation for households without enough food. A recent study by the U.S. Agriculture Department shows that 14-percent of the families in the State don't have enough money to put at least three meals a day on their dinner tables.

The Hancock County Food Pantry has been helping to feed needy families in the County for about 15 years. With the holidays upon us , The Food Pantry will need a little help boosting its holiday innovatory. So needy families will have hot Christmas dinners. Frank Edwards is disabled he says with medical and utility bills, feeding a family of five with his disability check is tough." I thank God that it's here because there are a lot of people that need help.

This helps me out a lot if I didn't have this I don't know what I'd do. That's straight up facts." The Food Pantry has been supplying food for needy families since 1986. Since that time 50-thousand people have picked up groceries from the Pantry. Aileen Sauzer, is president of the Hancock County Food Pantry she says "

We usually average around 450... 500 a month and last month we had 660 and the month before we had 618 so it's really picked up on us a lot."

Those record setting visits have placed a strain on the Pantry's holiday innovatory.., turkeys, Box stuffing, And other items needed to make a Christmas dinner are running low. " We need canned fruit and canned vegetables they are kind of low just general things you use for your Christmas dinner."

Sauzer is one of the founders of the Food Pantry she says the people of the community support the non profit organization 100 percent. Churches, Businesses, Schools and Individuals donate food or money to the Pantry. Joan Gauthier dropped off a check for three hundred dollars Monday Morning. "

We feel that we've been blessed and we'd like to share it with other people." Anyone wanting to donate to the Food Pantry is asked to dial 228-467-2790. One other note, New Mexico ranks first in the nation with 15-percent of its households considered food insufficient.