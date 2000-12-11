Chuck Thuss Shares Weekly Award With Kingfish Goalie

Mississippi Sea Wolves goalie Chuck Thuss was named ECHL Goalie of the Week for the second time this season sharing the honor with Brian Leitza of Baton Rouge. Thuss was also goalie of the week for the first week of the season. Thuss posted a 3-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals against average and a .946 save percentage. His shutout of the New Orleans Brass on Sunday tied him for the league lead and tied his own team record of three shutouts in a season, which he set in the 1998-99 season. This is the Sea Wolves all-time leader in shutouts with eight and wins with 48.

Baton Rouge goalie Brian Leitza also posted a 3-0-0 record for the week with a 2.27 goals against average and a .933 save percentage. Leitza is also tied with Thuss for the league lead in shutouts.

The 14-10-1 Sea Wolves battle the Florida Everblades and Birmingham Bulls Friday and Saturday in the Wolves Den. The 3-0 record for the week is the first time this season the Sea Wolves have ripped off 3 consecutive wins and the first under head coach Al Pedersen.

By A.J. Giardina