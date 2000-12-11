Small business robbed In Hancock County

An armed robber struck Old Town Bay St. Louis today. Police say it's the first time in recent history, a small downtown business has been held up.

Police say a man, wearing a ski mask, walked into the Bungalow Antiques and Collectibles shop on Main Street.

Authorities say the man pulled out a hand gun, demanded cash, then left the shop on foot with some money.

Police are searching for a black man in his early 20's. He's about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a long, black leather jacket with a yellow shirt and gray parachute type pants.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Bay St. Louis Police.