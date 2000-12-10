Family Searches For Answers in 24-Year-Old Gulfport Murder - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Family Searches For Answers in 24-Year-Old Gulfport Murder

In a 1975 picture, Acey Welch appears happy posing with his two children. Less than a year later, he was dead. The little boy in the photos is now grown up.

"I'd just like to see justice served," Welch's son said. "I believe justice is an eye for an eye."

Acey Welch's son wanted us to hide his identity, afraid of a killer that is still out there.

He clings to newspaper clippings and a 24-year-old composite sketch of the suspect, hoping they may someday help bring some closure, hoping for an explanation to what happened in January 1976.

The 24-year-old cab driver was at a restaurant in downtown Gulfport when the suspect asked for a ride.

"I guess just the urge for money caused him to give the guy a ride anyway, even though he was off duty and he caught him where he was going to Rolling Meadows subdivision and that was the last we heard from him," Welch's son said.

Just a few minutes later, Acey Welch's Cab crashed into this fence on 33rd Avenue. Police responding to the call thought it was just a car accident. When they arrived, they learned that Welch had been stabbed in the heart.

"Once they got up close to the area of 30th Avenue and Pass Road, the gentlemen probably pulled a knife on him demanding his money and Mr. Welch put up a fight and resisted," said Investigator Don Everett.

Through the years, Everett has reviewed the case and re-interviewed witnesses who saw the suspect at the Gulfport restaurant before the murder. He hopes Welch's family won't give up. This is a case Don Everett wants to solve before he retires.

"It's been a thorn in my side for 24 years," said Everett. "One of these days is going to be solved. We're going to find out who did it."

Acey Welch's son says finding the killer won't make all of the pain go away, but he says it will close a chapter that's haunted his family for far too long.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly