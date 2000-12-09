Southern Miss Rolls In The Big Easy

Southern Miss' Golden Eagle basketball team claimed a 19-point lead early on Saturday, December 9 at the Keifer Lakefront Arena. But UNO fought back to take a one point lead before a 13-0 second-half run propelled the Golden Eagles to an 82-68 win.

BOX SCORE

SOUTHERN MISS. (7-1) Thompson 5-7 4-5 15, Wall 5-14 5-6 19, Jones 3-7 10-12 16, Cauthen 3-7 3-5 9, Myles 5-6 1-1 13, Meneses 0-2 0o-0 0, Richardson 1-3 0-0 3, Carter 1-3 1-2 3, Mims 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-53 24-31 82.

NEW ORLEANS (4-2) Ellis 4-11 5-6 13, Walker 10-16 4-4 27, Wilson 1-6 2-2 4, Adams 3-9 0-0 7, Buggs 2-3 0-0 4, Marlowe 1-4 0-0 2, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Racklymann 0-1 7-10 7, Meredith 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 22-54 20-24 68. Halftime Southern Miss. 38, New Orleans 32. 3-Point goals Southern Miss. 8-21 (Thompson 1-2, Wall 4-9, Cauthen 0-1, Myles 2-3, Meneses 0-1, Richardson 1-3, Carter 0-1, Mims 0-1), New Orleans 4-15 (Walker 3-6, Adam 1-3, Buggs 0-1, Marlowe 0-3, Sanders 0-1, Meredith 0-1).