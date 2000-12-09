FIGHTING OKRA NATIONAL CHAMPS!!!! - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

FIGHTING OKRA NATIONAL CHAMPS!!!!

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - Josh Bright rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns to lead Delta State to a 63-34 victory over Bloomsburg on Saturday in the Division II championship game. With Bright operating the triple-option attack to perfection, the Statesmen (14-1) amassed a championship game-record 524 rushing yards. They didn't have a punt and scored TDs on eight of their first nine possessions, and that one ended with the first half. The Huskies (12-3) saw their 12-game winning streak end when they finally ran into their offensive match. Delta State had gone winless in its only other playoff appearance. The Statesmen gained 649 total yards, another championship record, and had six players rush for TDs. The Statesmen had 69 rushing plays and held onto the ball for nearly 38 minutes. The previous high scoring mark was 58 points by Northwest Missouri in four overtimes last season. Deforest Hart carried eight times for 84 yards and Rico McDonald gaine' 86 yards on 19 rushes. Bloomsburg had been averaging 574 yards and 47 points in the playoffs. Eric Miller was 23-of-39 passing for 261 yards and three TDs, and scored on a 1-yard run. Tierell Johnson caught five passes for 101 yards. The Statesmen scored touchdowns on their first five possessions for a 35-14 halftime lead, capitalizing on an onside kick and a fumble recovery. Bloomsburg, which overcame a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week against California-Davis, couldn't pull off another miracle. The Huskies made it interesting, though. They recovered an onside kick to start the second half, converted a 4th-and-16 and scored on Miller's 1-yard run. Delta State scored again but Miller again came through on a fourth-down play. He hit Darryl Williams on a 16-yard scoring pass on 4th-and-10, making it 42-28. Bloomsburg had scored four fourth-quarter TDs to overcome a 19-point deficit last week against UC-Davis. There would be no miracle comeback this time. Bright tacked on a 25-yard TD run late in the third quarter and the Statesmen scored twice more in the fourth.

