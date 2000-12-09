West Biloxi Post Office Has A new Home

After 30 years, the West Biloxi post office has a new a home. This weekend Post office workers moved to the new post office on Pass Road. Officials say the 14,000 square foot new building has several advantages over the old post office on Fernwood. It has three times the parking spaces and double the amount of post office boxes. The building will also be able to handle deliveries from 18 wheelers.

"The space inside for our carriers and clerks it's like going from night...daylight to dark..it's really nice," Biloxi Postmaster Mike Bertucci said.

The new post office will open for business at 8 a.m. Monday, and that means the Fernwood office will be closed.