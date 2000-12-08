Ballroom Dancing Hits The Beau - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ballroom Dancing Hits The Beau

Some of the elite in Ballroom dancing are on the coast this week in competition at the Beau Rivage. It's the 2000 Southeastern States DanceSport Championships, and it's the first of its kind to be held in South Mississippi. Each year there are at least 75 major ballroom competitions around the country and competitors are from 5-years old to 90 years of age.

Ballroom dancing is being considered as an Olympic sport in the future and maybe as early as the 2008 games. Its popularity is growing, and it may be these types of events that help along with the age of newly registered professionals.

Larry Dean is one of the organizers of this event and he says the dancing popularity is on the rise. "There's a lot of youth that's also got involved in ballroom dancing and it's booming all over the place; events like this go on about three or four times a week, it's the best kept secret in the world."

The event is open to the public to attend and it's being held in the convention center portion of the Beau Rivage.

