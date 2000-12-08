Military Personnel From Around The World Come to Coast For Training

Some of the top military personnel from around the world have come to the coast for a training competition.

It's called "Top Dollar," and finance and contracting specialists in the Air Force started the continuous five-day competition today.

Ninety-one teams will simulate a military deployment in a fictitous South American country, which is actually based at the Air National Guard base. The competition tests team members military skills, basic medical skills and physical endurance.

"It provides the chance for airmen to do a job in a training environment so that they can go out to any deployed location throughtout the world and do that same job just as effectively," Capt. Sean McKenna said.

Top Dollar is one of the most prestigious field competitions in the Air Force. Organizers say it not only determines the best teams... it also provides all participants with excellent field training.