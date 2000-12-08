Ocean Springs Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

Police arrested an Ocean Springs woman Thursday on child neglect charges. Hospital officials says 43-year old Chastity Tuomisto left Biloxi Regional hospital with her one-day old baby girl against medical instructions.

Police say the baby was born with a medical condition but wouldn't say what it is. Police found the woman and her baby girl a couple hours later in this mobile home in Biloxi. Police say a friend drove here there.

Tuomisto was arrested, and the baby was taken back to the hospital. Police took the woman's two-year old daughter to the child's father.

After the baby is released from the hospital police say the baby will be placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services until a hearing in family court.