Heartland Seniors Tee It Up

For some people, getting older means getting better...that's the case for the 60 or so golfers competing on the Heartland Senior Tour. This week's stop for the 50 and older crowd is at the Bridges Course in Bay St. Louis. The Heartland tour gives these guys a chance to get their game in order, compete, have fun, and take a shot at the PGA Senior tour someday. Los Angeles native Jerry Brunner led the three-day event after the second round.