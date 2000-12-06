Acadian Ambulance Busy In It's First Week - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Acadian Ambulance Busy In It's First Week

Acadian crews are responding to about 26 calls days from all around the county, and most local fire departments say they are pleased with the job Acadian is doing.

"What we are finding is that they are arriving about the same time we are arriving, so that's a very good response time, which is usually 3 to 5 minutes," Gautier fireman Michael Gray said.

Acadian's company spokesman Butch Oberhoff says the first week went smooth with an only a few transitional problems.

"A couple of little bumps in the road, more adjustments than anything else, but all that's gone off without a hitch," Oberhoff said.  "By and large its been very smooth."

One of the areas Acadian will kept refining is where to station ambluances based on need and getting the best reponse time.

"I think we need to continue to monitor where the calls volume is the heaviest and where calls come in and the appropriate deployment of ambulances," Oberhoff said.

As part of the new contract with the county, local emergency agencies will have the chance to give and get feedback from Acadian officials once a month.

"It's going to be a monthly thing," Gray said.  "We will receive all the calls on a monthly basics so we can monitor the response times, where they were, what were the types of calls and if there was any type of problem."

Acadian crews say they feel confident their service will improve each week as crews will get know the county and patients better.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly