Gulfport Choir Headed To Disney World

The Gulfport High choir is singing its way to Disney World.

The choir has been invited to sing at the annual Disney Christmas celebration in Orlando. About 100 members of the Concert Choir, 9th Grade Choir and Madrigal Singers will make the trip to the Magic Kingdom this month.

They had to audition for the honor back in October and received the invitation in late November.

Since then, they've been busy practicing.

The Gulfport High choir will perform two 60 minute long concerts at Disney World on December 18th.