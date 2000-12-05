David Cutcliffe Receives Contract Extension At Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels football coach David Cutcliffe has agreed to a two year contract extension that will keep him in Oxford for the next four years. Rebels athletic director John Shafer said, "After the Egg Bowl victory, Coach Cutcliffe and I were able to sit down and discuss the Ole Miss football program. We are proud to announce that we have agreed to extend his contract back to the original four years, which is the maximum allowed by the State of Mississippi. We have agreed in principle to the terms and are presently finishing up the appropriate details."

David Cutcliffe said, "I want to thank the Ole Miss administration for the support and confidence shown to me, our staff, and players by extending my contract. I look forward to many successful years in Oxford." When Cutcliffe was hired as the Rebels new head coach in 1998, after serving 16 seasons at the University of Tennessee as the Volunteers offensive coordinator, he was considered as one of the best offensive minds in the college game.

H led the Rebels to an 8 and 4 record in his first full season in 1999, including a 27-25 win over Oklahoma in the 1999 Sanford Independence Bowl, closing out the season ranked number 22 in both the Associated Press and ESPN/USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls. In two years, including a win in the 1998 Sanford Independence Bowl, Cutcliffe has guided Ole Miss to 16 wins and 8 losses.

His 2000 Rebels compiled a 7 and 4 regular season record and will face West Virginia in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on December 28th.

By A.J. Giardina