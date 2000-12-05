David Cutcliffe Receives Contract Extension At Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels football coach David Cutcliffe has agreed to a two year contract extension that will keep him in Oxford for the next four years. Rebels athletic director John Shafer said, "After the Egg Bowl victory, Coach Cutcliffe and I were able to sit down and discuss the Ole Miss football program. We are proud to announce that we have agreed to extend his contract back to the original four years, which is the maximum allowed by the State of Mississippi. We have agreed in principle to the terms and are presently finishing up the appropriate details."
David Cutcliffe said, "I want to thank the Ole Miss administration for the support and confidence shown to me, our staff, and players by extending my contract. I look forward to many successful years in Oxford." When Cutcliffe was hired as the Rebels new head coach in 1998, after serving 16 seasons at the University of Tennessee as the Volunteers offensive coordinator, he was considered as one of the best offensive minds in the college game.
H led the Rebels to an 8 and 4 record in his first full season in 1999, including a 27-25 win over Oklahoma in the 1999 Sanford Independence Bowl, closing out the season ranked number 22 in both the Associated Press and ESPN/USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls. In two years, including a win in the 1998 Sanford Independence Bowl, Cutcliffe has guided Ole Miss to 16 wins and 8 losses.
His 2000 Rebels compiled a 7 and 4 regular season record and will face West Virginia in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on December 28th.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
