New Americans Take Oath

The ongoing presidential election drama was mentioned Monday morning during a special ceremony at federal court in Biloxi.

Dozens of immigrants gathered in the courtroom to become naturalized, American citizens.

Federal magistrate, Louis Guirola, made mention of the election while telling these new Americans about the importance of voting. His remarks prompted a few giggles. But the magistrate was serious when he told these new citizens that no matter what problem confronts this country, America will endure.

They gathered in a federal courtroom to claim America as their home. Dozens of faces from far away lands prepared to become naturalized citizens.

"You are citizens of the greatest nation in the world. And it will endure another 200 plus years," said federal magistrate, Louis Guirola.

Nearly 70 immigrants took the oath that made them naturalized citizens. They can fully enjoy the freedoms America offers.

Kanokwan Le is a native of Pakistan. She's happy about becoming an American.

"Just to have the rights that everybody else has. As an immigrant, there's some rights we don't. Like we can't vote."

Differing cultures and customs melded together as one in the federal courtroom. A certificate of citizenship provides a wealth of opportunity.

Jackson resident, Hemant Yagnick, says Americna freedom is something special.

"To have a host of opportunities for the future. For my family and my kids. You can do whatever you want if you have the will. This land provides everything for you."

Bridgett Draughn was overcome with emotion during the ceremony. The native of Germany has dreamed about this day.

"The United States is my home. I have roots here, just as I had in Germany. And I thought it was time to make it legal. Happy day? Yes, very much so."

Pride and patriotism filled the courtroom. The new citizens clutched small American flags. Those keepsakes from the ceremony, represent newfound freedom.