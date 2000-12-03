Ole Miss Upsets Oklahoma 60-55 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ole Miss Upsets Oklahoma 60-55

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) _ Freshman Aaron Harper scored 18 points as Mississippi upset No. 14 Oklahoma 60-55 on Saturday night and ran its homecourt winning streak against nonconference opponents to 39 games. Harper hit five 3-pointers and shot 6-for-6 from the line as the Rebels won their fifth straight. Ole Miss has opened the season with five straight victories for the second consecutive season. Newcomers David Sanders and Justin Reed each scored 10 points for Ole Miss. Nolan Johnson led Oklahoma with 12 points. Daryan Selvy had 11 points and seven rebounds and Aaron McGhee added 10 points for the Sooners. Ole Miss trailed by just one at the half, despite shooting just 42 percent from the field. The Rebels shot 61 percent from the field in the second half. The Rebels home-winning streak against nonconference foes is the third longest current streak, trailing Maryland and Penn State.

