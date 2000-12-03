Southern Miss Drops Their First Game 69-67

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Jamaal Tinsley scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and sparked two big runs that lifted Iowa State to a 69-67 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night in the championship game of the Cyclone Challenge. Iowa State (5-0) rallied from an early 10-point deficit, recovered after letting an eight-point lead slip away, then held on for its 24th straight home victory despite missing four straight free throws in the final 36 seconds. Southern Mississippi (5-1) had the final shot, Mel Cauthen missing badly on a 17-footer at the buzzer. Jake Sullivan added 12 points for Iowa State and Tyray Pearson scored 10. David Wall led Southern Mississippi with 21 points and Elvin Mims scored 18 _ 16 in the second half. Tinsley made it 69-67 when he sank a free throw with 35.9 seconds left, but he missed the second. Iowa State got the ball back when Wall stepped on the baseline driving to the basket, but Horton missed the front end of a 1-on-1. Iowa State's Paul Shirley then blocked Cauthen's driving shot and the Cyclones' Richard Evans was fouled after grabbing the ball. He missed two free throws with 7 seconds to play, giving Southern Mississippi its final shot. Southern Mississippi made five of its first six shots in jumping to a 12-2 lead and was ahead until Tinsley had seven points, three assists and a steal in a 14-2 run that pulled Iowa State into a 48-40 lead with 14:36 left. Southern Mississippi answered with a 12-2 run that included 10 points by Mims to go ahead 52-50, and Mims' dunk put the Golden Eagles ahead 57-54 with 8:14 remaining. Tinsley then hit a 3-pointer and turned a steal into a length-of-the-court drive for a jump shot to start a 9-0 run that put Iowa State ahead to stay.