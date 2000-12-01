High-Speed Chase Down Highway 90 Ends In Ocean Springs

A crumpled heap of metal and crushed glass, are what's left of a Dodge van, after it crashed next to the Super Wal-Mart in Ocean Springs. Police say the drama began in Biloxi, when the teenage driver of the van, was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

"He ran over a vehicle in the vicinity of Reynoir St. at Beau Rivage and left the scene," Biloxi Police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said. "He did not bother to stop or anything. He just departed the area."

After leaving Reynoir, Biloxi police caught up with the van, at Casino Magic. Officers say the suspect kept going East, across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge, and down Highway 90. Ocean Springs police used stop sticks to try to slow down the van, but it didn't work.

"The operator of the vehicle continued with the same speed, the same erratic driving, lane changes, and going through red lights," Ocean Springs Police Chief Kerry Belk said. "We had no choice but to try to get this vehicle stopped, before someone was either hurt seriously, if not killed."

Police say the chase ended, when the suspect hit a curb, and lost control of the vehicle, in front of Super Wal-Mart.

"We were turning right here, and I yelled at my wife to stop," Bill Kuhn, a witness to the accident said. "I saw him coming through the ditch, and he went airborne, went right over the hood of our car, flipped right here and rolled about two times, and landed right where he is now."

The suspect survived the crash, and was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital.

"No one else was hurt, and we're very thankful for that, considering the time of day, and the amount of traffic," Chief Belk said.

Biloxi police say the teenager is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and other traffic charges. Ocean Springs police also plan to charge the teen, with traffic violations.