USS Cole Is Almost Home

The USS Cole is coming home this month.

Pentagon officials say the ship is scheduled to arrive in Pascagoula the second week of December. The ship that was bombed during a terrorist attack will be repaired at Ingalls Shipbuilding, where it was built.

The Navy says it'll cost about $240 million to repair and refit the ship.

The October 12th attack killed 17 American sailors and wounded 39. Right now, the Cole is aboard a Norwegian transport vessel slowly approaching the Gulf of Mexico.

