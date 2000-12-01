Hancock County Sheriff's Office Getting Crowded - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock County Sheriff's Office Getting Crowded

Sheriff's officials say they have completely exulted every inch of space available in the building. They've even converted a storage closet into an office for one investigator.

"We have one investigator working out of a shower and locker facility," Chief Administrator Ronnie Cuevas said.

Those investigators may work in cramped quarters but at least they have office space. Investigator Rita Blaize Watson works out of a desk in the reception lobby.

"It's like working in grand central station," Investigator Rita Blaize-Watson said.  "There is no privacy.  If I have to interview somebody, I have to borrow someone else's office. It's stressful. It's busy.  People think I'm a secretary or a book keeper."

Sheriff's officials have asked County Supervisors to build an addition onto the building for office space.

"To extend the front of this facility about 15 feet forward would create four offices here and 2 more in the existing lobby," Cuevas said.

Cuevas says adding six new offices will take care of the departments immediate needs, but does nothing to address its future space needs.  The addition and renovation is expected to cost around $170,000.

County supervisors told sheriff's officials that they would consider their request.  But they also say a possible alternative is to include more office space in a courthouse renovation plan that is currently on the drawing board.

 In Hancock County Al Showers WLOX NEWS.

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

