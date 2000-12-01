National Educators Learn Lessons From Ocean Springs Schools

Two Ocean Springs schools got a chance to show why they're among the best in the state. Friday morning, students at Magnolia Park Elementary welcomed a group of educators, who are visiting from across the country. The public school principals, teachers, and other faculty members are attending a conference on the Coast, to learn how to achieve the coveted "Blue Ribbon School" honor.

Magnolia Park and Taconi Elementary, are among Mississippi's Blue Ribbon winners. The educators toured both schools and studied their programs, to find out what makes them award-winning schools.

After visiting Magnolia Park, North Carolina School Principal Linda Fisher calls it a wonderful school. She says you can see the enthusiasm in the children's eye and in their faces, as well as in their teachers' faces. Fisher says it shows they like what they're doing and they're glad to be in school. She immediately felt the caring atmosphere when she walked through the door.

Magnolia Park Principal Julie Wade says it's an honor to be chosen for the tour. She says the visit will give her teachers and the educators a chance to exchange ideas to make their schools better. More than 500 educators are attending the National Blue Ribbon Conference in Biloxi. It ends Saturday night.

By: Trang Pham-Bui