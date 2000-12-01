Nissan Puts Local Employers' Fears To Rest - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Nissan Puts Local Employers' Fears To Rest

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was packed. Residents and business owners listened intently to the Human Resources Director of the Smyrna Tennessee plant explain what they can expect when auto giant Nissan comes to their small town.

"We're not going to come in hiring 4,000 people and put companies out of business," Nissan Human Resource Head Thomas Groom said.  "There was a fear of that in Tennessee. This process allows us to take a couple from you and a couple from you and a couple from you."

Groom said it's too early to say when the company will be hiring, but all applicants will be hired through the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.

"As opposed to someone coming to a location and sitting down and filling out a Nissan application, they'll be working with us to set up a process where everybody can send them into their branches," Groom said.

According to Groom, production technicians and maintenance technicians will be the two basic classifications of employees. And if you have no idea how to put a car together, Groom says, don't worry.

"We're not going to go out a hire trained automobile workers," Groom said.  "We're going to train everyone. That is not a problem. We have done it and done it very successfully. We've got one of the most efficient plants in the world right there in Smyrna, Tenn."

Nissan hopes to be able to say the same thing about the Canton plant when production begins in 2003.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly