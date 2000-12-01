Business Booming In Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Business Booming In Pascagoula

The sound of a cash register is becoming very familiar to folks in Pascagoula. Just over the last six months several new businesses have opened.

Sav Rex Drugs in Pascagoula just had its ribbon cutting, and store managers say it's been busy since the day they opened.

"It has been booming, it really has," Paul Clark of Sav Rex drugs said.   "We had a big lunch crowd, and the pharmacy is doing well, so we're real happy, and people seem to be enjoying it."

Lowe's in Pascagoula opened in July. There are several new businesses near the store, and that helps bring even more dollars their way.

"With all the businesses opening, we're definitely seeing more foot traffic off of the businesses that are opening up around us," Lowe's employee Chris Roberson said. "People in that foot traffic say their excited about having the conveyance of shopping at home."

Businesses aren't the only ones enjoying all the new stores in the area.  The new stores are not only bringing in extra revenue, but also extra choices for consumers.

"It's much easier to be able to just run across the street, and make your purchase and be back home in about five minutes," coast resident Diane Waters said.  

City leaders hope folks outside the area also take advantage of the retail shopping.

"That will be a draw into the Pascagoula area by others from outside the area," Pascagoula Mayor Joe Cole said.  "They'll bring dollars and bring their shopping to Pascagoula, and so that's good for us in that regard."

And it's also good for the entire community.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly